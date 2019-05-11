If you're missing all of last winter's snow (as we tiptoe into spring), you might be amused by "Cold Pursuit," a typical Liam Neeson drama that gets its punch from a snow plow.
Instead of unleashing a blizzard of bullets, he just kicks the plow in high gear. Those on the wrong side could find themselves wrapped in chicken wire and tossed over a cliff.
That’s really how little it takes to trigger his killer instinct. When his son turns up dead, plow driver Nels Coxman (Neeson) almost takes his own life, then discovers the boy was a pawn in a drug dealer’s game. Determined to find the kingpin, Nels travels up the ladder through a set of characters who, strangely, mutter other names before they take their last breaths. That gives Coxman a game plan and a reason to load up on chicken wire. One by one, he meets, greets and kills.
The “big” guy – the one he’s targeting – lives in a modern home in Denver, barks orders to his son and tussles with his ex-wife. He’s a lot like Michael Shannon (in just about every film he’s in) but he’s played by Tom Bateman, a guy who wears a nice suit to just about everything.
Coxman doesn’t get to “The Viking” (as he’s called) until the film is almost over, but we see both men in their natural habitats enough to understand the mentality.
Directed by Hans Petter Moland (who also directed “In Order of Disappearance,” upon which this is based), “Cold Pursuit” tries to be funny (particularly with some of its hits), but it often ends up looking incredibly violent.
Coxman has been named citizen of the year (for keeping the streets clean? we’re not sure) and has a bit of cachet within the community. He’s at odds, however, with his wife (Laura Dern), who takes her own powder before too many snowfalls have been recorded.
That enables him to go on the hunt for anyone who has some kind of attachment to The Viking. Three-fourths of the way in, we discover a Native American family with its own reason to hate the drug dealer.
There’s an odd, “Godfather”-esque showdown that only adds to the body count but extends what could have been a nifty little film.
Neeson, as usual, doesn’t speak much but does have a nice moment or two with the son of The Viking. All sorts of resolutions come to mind, none of them are realized.
Instead, we discover “Cold Pursuit” could be the first of many snow-filled showdowns, led by the man with the plow. Hell hath no fury like a driver scorned.