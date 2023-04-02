It’s never too late, we learn from “Living,” to find your place in the world.

When he’s told he doesn’t have long to live, a buttoned-up bureaucrat living in postwar London takes stock of his life and cracks the door to new possibilities.

As played by Bill Nighy, he’s something of an enigma for those at the Public Works Department. A new hire (eagerly played by Alex Sharp) is keen to begin his career, but sees the wind that’s pulled out of Mr. Williams and worries that he, too, could wind up that way.

Meanwhile, Nighy’s character decides to experience what he missed, look into corners of the rest of the world and find peace. It’s a remarkable, manageable journey.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, “Living” is a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru.” Adapted by Kazuo Ishiguro, it has a different tone from the original but a sense of style that makes it unique. Because Hermanus takes his time unfolding the awakening, it could seem slow. Nighy’s approach, however, makes you wonder if inside all of us there’s that doubt about what we brought to the table.

When he experiences a life he never knew nor wanted, thanks to the bullish ways of a writer (Tom Burke), he searches for his meaning and finds something do-able: a children’s playground. Using his standing in the community, he presses forward with the kind of urgency others never knew he had.

Nighy is so good at straddling two worlds (and building a bridge between them) it’s easy to see why he was nominated for Best Actor for his work. Like Ishiguro, he can make much out of little.

Still, “Living” isn’t the kind of film you’d watch on a Friday night. It’s too introspective after a week of work. It may even be too much for those in retirement. It’s a “take stock” kind of venture that doesn’t necessarily guarantee big payouts.

Nighy, however, is the hook. So good in small parts, he shines here in a much bigger way. This is his moment and he doesn’t squander the silence, the looks, the resolution.

“Living” is a fascinating, well-written film that approaches life in its own way. It reminds us of Merchant/Ivory films and it lingers just as long.