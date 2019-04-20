Patricia Arquette has already picked up hardware for her work in "Escape at Dannemora." It's likely she'll get more.
Willing to look dowdy, sound stupid and appear duped, she creates a character so raw you immediately understand why she does what she does.
Based on a 2015 prison break, “Escape at Dannemora” finds Arquette as Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell, an inmate supervisor in the tailor shop. She thinks letting her charges listen to pop music is going to increase productivity and improve their lives. She’s naïve, of course, but she’s also trapped in her own prison. Married and living in a bleak town, she wants her own escape. Through two inmates, she finds excitement and a glimmer of hope.
Both have sex with her; both see her as their ticket out.
Director Ben Stiller doesn’t rush to judgment or push the more outrageous moments of this true story. He lets the activity play out and, in the process, shows how Arquette's Tilly became a lightning rod for everyone.
When she sees the kinds of portraits Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro) paints, she’s immediately smitten. That opens the door for his bigger plan and begins the spiral that takes their friend David Sweat (Paul Dano) with them.
Stiller doesn’t glamorize anything. He also doesn’t make the Clinton Correctional facility seem like a kill-or-be-killed kind of place. It’s filled with danger but if someone maneuvers correctly, it isn’t another “Oz.”
Indeed, “Dannemora” looks more civil than we’d think. It has its own caste system and an atmosphere that doesn’t seem any worse than the one in Dannemora, a dank, once-industrial town.
Divided into several parts, “Escape at Dannemora” takes its time before throwing in those a-ha moments. When the escape actually happens, we’re all in, ready to see how it transpired and how the two plan to avoid a manhunt.
While Del Toro gives this his usual spin, Dano offers up moments we didn’t expect. He’s there with Arquette, matching her, emotion for emotion.
Like a streaming series (or a page-turning book), this demands attention. It says plenty about correctional institutions, but it also humanizes those who populate them.
In small roles, Bonnie Hunt and David Morse also shine.
The miniseries, though, belongs to Arquette, who’s destined to get an Emmy to go along with her “Boyhood” Oscar. She's the kind of performer who gives realism a good name.