DVD REVIEW: Robert De Niro emerges as casualty in 'War with Grandpa'

If you want to feel sorry for the grandparents of the world, look at “The War With Grandpa.”

It makes you wonder why 1.) children insist their elders have to be handled and 2.) why grandchildren think they’re getting in the way.

In this misguided comedy, Grandpa (Robert De Niro) hurts his leg and can’t take care of himself. Rather than explore other options, his daughter (Uma Thurman) decides to bring him to her home and displace her son, Peter (Oakes Fegley), from his room.

That sets up a combative relationship, but one that could have been avoided.

Peter mad at Grandpa? Grandpa upset with Peter? The arrangement was out of their hands.

Still, director Tim Hill puts the two at odds and turns the family home into a booby trap, just waiting to be triggered.

Eventually, the stand-off reaches a breaking point but, until then, it’s odd that a senior citizen would stoop to messing with a sixth grader. Even more puzzling? Why grandpa didn’t go to a care facility until his leg healed?

Trying to conjure some of the smile-worthy moments of “Meet the Parents,” Hill offers several fairly heinous salvos – a snake in the bed, an exploding backpack, a broken jar of marbles.