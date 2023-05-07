Related to this story

Movies in a Minute: “Champions”

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Champions” surprises in ways you wouldn’t think and shows us Woody Harrelson still knows his way around a bask…

"Champions" director Bobby Farrelly

Bruce Miller talks with director Bobby Farrelly about his new film, “Champions,” staring Woody Harrelson. They also discuss Farrelly's previou…

