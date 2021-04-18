Dynamic duo: CeCe Winans, Carrie Underwood own ACM Awards

Lambert, who founded pet shelter nonprofit MuttNation, also performed alongside Chris Stapleton for “Maggie's Song," a tribute to Stapleton's dog who died 2019. Her third performance was with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Dierks Bentley was also memorable onstage, singing U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” with The War and Treaty, the extremely talented husband-and-wife duo.

Another couple blazed the stage Sunday: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performed, ending with a kiss. Morris later won song of the year for her Grammy-nominated hit “The Bones," which topped the country music charts for months last year.

“When I wrote ('The Bones') I was dating my now-husband and it was just a song to him. And I feel sometimes, like, songs know you better than you know them at the time. And I feel like this song has revealed so many new things to me," a teary-eyed Morris said onstage. “And this is just been a hell of a year and hopefully country music and maybe even this song brought you and your family and friends some peace."

But not everything went smoothly. The Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay performed their latest hit, “Glad You Exist," but the pre-taped moment aired out of sync.