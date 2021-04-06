eBay auction of Japanese internment art pulled after protest

The seller said they weren't violating eBay's policies and said other major auction houses had sold similar art.

“It’s absolutely preposterous to think that I am doing anything wrong,” the person wrote in response to a question sent through eBay.

Erin Thompson, a professor of art crime at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said anyone who legally owns a work of art is entitled to sell it. But she said consideration should be given to the circumstances of a work’s creation and the artist’s intent. When the creator can’t be consulted, a community consensus could be sought.

She said the first question should be about the authenticity of the work, which can be “questionable at best” on eBay. Any investor not swayed over the provenance might consider the moral issues brewing, Thompson said.

“People don’t want to buy a controversy along with a landscape drawing,” Thompson said. “It seems they’re worth the paper they’re created on and not much more.”

Bif Brigman, a former art dealer, said he had purchased similar Manzanar works from the same seller over a year ago by an artist named Matsui. He hopes to reunite them with the artist's family or provide them to a museum, but he said he wouldn't participate in future auctions of the kind.

“I didn’t want them scattered to the wind,” he said. “The whole notion that somehow eBay thinks that objects made by prisoners in a concentration camp is a commodity to be sold ... is super offensive.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0