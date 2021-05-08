Elon Musk shows humility and hubris as 'SNL' host

Elon Musk showed a combination of humility and hubris as he opened his highly anticipated hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and one of the world’s richest men opened his monologue by mocking his monotonal speaking style, saying no one can tell when he's joking.

“It’s great to be hosting 'Saturday Night Live' and I really mean it,” said Musk standing on the stage in a black suit with a black T-shirt. “Sometimes after I say something, I have to say that I mean it.”

He added, in explanation, that he is the first person with Asperger syndrome to host the show. “Or at least the first person to admit it,” he said.

Musk also joked about his Twitter account, which has more than 50 million followers, and the tweets that led some critics to object to his being invited to host the show.

“Look I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works," he said.

Then added a boast that got his biggest laugh of the night, and an applause break.