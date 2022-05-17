 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Elon Musk's mom is a swimsuit model, more free COVID tests from the government, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending news from today:

Maye Musk

Her billionaire son may have dominated headlines recently, but 74-year-old Maye Musk is now in the spotlight after becoming the oldest model to feature on the Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit cover.

The model and dietician is one of four SI Swimsuit 2022 cover stars, along with reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara and musician and fashion entrepreneur Yumi Nu.

Musk is the mother of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, restaurateur Kimbal Musk and filmmaker Tosca Musk. Read more about what she said here:

Amber Heard questioned about drug use after accusing Johnny Depp of becoming a 'monster' when under the influence

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom on on May 17.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Tuesday in the $50 million defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

After testifying over several days that Depp's drug and alcohol use would turn him into a "monster" who would be violent with her, an attorney for Depp pointedly questioned Heard about her own drug use, including scheduling time for "drugs" at the couple's 2015 wedding.

"Who was the real monster in this relationship, Ms. Heard?" asked Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez on Tuesday. Read more from today's testimony here:

How Kristin Chenoweth is connected to the Girl Scout murders

In the trailer for the docuseries "Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders," the Tony-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth, pictured here, on March 11 in California reveals that she was scheduled to be on a camping trip during which three of her Girl Scout friends were sexually assaulted and murdered in 1977.

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth believes getting sick may have saved her life when she was a child.

In the trailer for the docuseries "Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders," the Tony-winning actress has revealed that she was scheduled to be on a camping trip during which three of her Girl Scout friends were sexually assaulted and murdered in 1977.

"This is a story I wish I never had to tell," Chenoweth says in the trailer. "It haunts me every day." Read more here:

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks before presenting Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor awards to fourteen recipients, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 16, 2022. 

Free COVID tests

The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are rising again in some areas of the country. Find out how to get yours here:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 17

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'
National Politics
AP

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

  • By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. 

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions
National
AP

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

  • By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, MICHAEL TARM and JAMES ANDERSON - Associated Press
  • Updated
A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.

Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans

  • By JAKE BLEIBERG and JAMIE STENGLE - Associated Press
  • Updated
The girlfriend of a man arrested in a shooting in Dallas’ Koreatown that wounded three women of Asian descent in a hair salon told police that he has delusions that Asian Americans are trying to harm him. That's according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Police say Jeremy Smith, who is Black, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting. He faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The FBI said Tuesday that it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting. Police say they are still investigating whether Smith was involved in two previous drive-by shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. Police had said there could be a connection between those shootings and the one at the salon because the description of the suspect vehicle was similar.

Election 2022: Fetterman easily wins Democratic Senate race
National Politics
AP

Election 2022: Fetterman easily wins Democratic Senate race

  • By WILL WEISSERT, MARC LEVY and GARY D. ROBERTSON - Associated Press
  • Updated
Former President Donald Trump was facing the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans on Tuesday night, as voters rallied around one of his hand-picked choices for a critical U.S. Senate seat and were considering another. In North Carolina, Trump picked up an easy victory with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd winning the Republican Senate primary. Trump elevated the little-known congressman using a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd will face Democratic former state supreme court justice Cheri Beasley. But much of the attention centers on Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party’s nomination for an open Senate seat.

US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage
National Politics
AP

US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

  • By MATTHEW PERRONE and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks.  After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing. 

Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
National
AP

Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

  • By AMY TAXIN, KEN RITTER and DEEPA BHARATH - Associated Press
  • Updated
Authorities say a gunman was motivated by political hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. The attack killed a man who tackled the gunman and possibly saved dozens of lives. Five more people were wounded. David Chou of Las Vegas — a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan — drove to Orange County on Saturday and the next day attended a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. Authorities say though he knew no one there, he spent about an hour mingling with about 40 attendees before opening fire. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
National Politics
AP

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

  • By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands. 

Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico
National
AP

Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south of Taos has destroyed at least 260 homes and burned an area about one-quarter the size of Delaware. Forecasters say crews should have another chance Tuesday to to make progress battling the flames from the ground and the air. Officials at another big fire west of Santa Fe are preparing to relax evacuation orders around the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Jury sees pics of Heard's swollen face after fight with Depp
National
AP

Jury sees pics of Heard's swollen face after fight with Depp

  • By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
  • Updated
Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She testified Monday about the final fight before she filed for divorce, and jurors saw the clearest photos yet of red marks and swelling on her face after the fight. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” 

Concerned about COVID-19?

