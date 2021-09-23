Emporio Armani celebrates 40 years during Milan Fashion Week

His latest collection for next spring and summer was inspired by French writer Francoise Sagan, who, when forced by her parents to skip summer holiday on the Cote D’Azur to study instead, defied them intellectually and wrote a novel idealizing a romantic summer vacation.

“We have been doing that too, we have been reimagining our lives. At the point at which we can go out again, rediscovering the sheer joy of being out in the world, but with this rediscovered inner space,’’ Griffiths said backstage.

The new collection is inspired by workwear with a nod to street clothes. The Max Mara woman shows a bit more skin that usual with bandeau tops peeking out over loosely worn overcoats and mini skirts to show some leg. Streetwear comes into play in perforated tops and dresses, both easy to wear and pack. Short sheath dresses have utilitarian pockets, worn with driving coats. Long dresses in chunky knit or crochet minis provide comfort for early forays back into the world. But there were also flourishes of fantasy, wispy feathers on shift dresses under short sleeve swing coats.

Gigi Hadid closed the show with a denim shirt coat with contrast stitching, mini-skirt and bandeau.

Griffiths said these are looks meant to last more than one season -- a nod perhaps to a shift in thinking that hardened during the pandemic.