'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel's hosting and the champagne carpet | 95th Academy Awards analysis podcast

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” scored seven Oscars on Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — won best director and best original screenplay, and the film also took film editing. The only other movie to come close was "All Quiet on the Western Front" with four wins, while some notable nominees fell short. “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was hailed as the film that got moviegoers back into their seats, won only for sound, while another early favorite, "Elvis," went home without an Oscar.

Hosts Bruce Miller and Terry Lipshetz break down the night, discussing the key wins, including Brendan Fraser taking best actor for “The Whale,” some surprises in the music categories, John Travolta's emotional introduction to the in memoriam section that featured Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Kimmel's hosting efforts, the red ... err ... champagne carpet, the questionable inclusion of "The Little Mermaid" and, of course, Cocaine Bear.

About the show

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, a longtime entertainment reporter who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal in Iowa and Terry Lipshetz, a senior producer for Lee Enterprises based in Madison, Wisconsin.

List of 2023 Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winners announced Sunday:

Best picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Film editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

International feature film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Documentary feature: “Navalny”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Whale”

Costume design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Documentary short: “The Elephant Whisperers”

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Adapted screenplay: “Women Talking”

Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

