The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Though worlds away from Oscar bait, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s anarchic ballet of everything bagels, googly-eyed rocks and one messy tax audit emerged as an improbable Academy Awards heavyweight. The indie hit, A24’s second best-picture winner following “Moonlight,” won seven Oscars in all.
Fifty years after “The Godfather” won at the Oscars, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” triumphed with a much different immigrant experience. Its eccentric tale about a Chinese immigrant family – just the second feature by the Daniels, as the filmmaking duo is known – blended science fiction and alternate realities in the story of an ordinary woman and laundromat owner.
“Everything Everywhere,” released all the way back in March 2022, helped revive arthouse cinemas after two years of pandemic, racking up more than $100 million in ticket sales. And despite initially scant expectations of Oscar glory, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” toppled both blockbusters (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”) and critical darlings (“Tar,” “The Banshees of Inisherin”).
Read more about the show, and keep scrolling for a list of winners and a photos from the show and champagne carpet:
Oscar winners 2023: BEST PICTURE WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" "All Quiet on the Western Front" "Avatar: The Way of Water" "The Banshees of Inisherin" "Elvis" "The Fabelmans" "Tár" "Top Gun: Maverick" "Triangle of Sadness" "Women Talking" ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE WINNER: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" Austin Butler, "Elvis" Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" Paul Mescal, "Aftersun" Bill Nighy, "Living" ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Cate Blanchett, "Tár" Ana de Armas, "Blonde" Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie" Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans" DIRECTOR WINNER: Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" Todd Field, "Tár" Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness" ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Hong Chau, "The Whale" Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin" Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway" Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans" Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin" INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany "Argentina, 1985," Argentina "Close," Belgium "EO," Poland "The Quiet Girl," Ireland DOCUMENTARY (SHORT) WINNER: "The Elephant Whisperers" "Haulout" "How Do You Measure a Year?" "The Martha Mitchell Effect" "Stranger at the Gate" DOCUMENTARY FEATURE WINNER: "Navalny" "All That Breathes" "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" "Fire of Love" "A House Made of Splinters" ORIGINAL SONG WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman" "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" ANIMATED FEATURE FILM WINNER: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" "The Sea Beast" "Turning Red" ADAPTED SCREENPLAY WINNER: "Women Talking" "All Quiet on the Western Front" "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" "Living" "Top Gun: Maverick" ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" "The Banshees of Inisherin" "The Fabelmans" "Tár" "Triangle of Sadness" PRODUCTION DESIGN WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front" "Avatar: The Way of Water" "Babylon" "Elvis" "The Fabelmans" CINEMATOGRAPHY WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front" "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" "Elvis" "Empire of Light" "Tár" COSTUME DESIGN WINNER: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Babylon" "Elvis" "Everything Everywhere All at Once" "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND WINNER: "Top Gun: Maverick" "All Quiet on the Western Front" "Avatar: The Way of Water" "The Batman" "Elvis" ANIMATED SHORT FILM WINNER: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" "The Flying Sailor" "Ice Merchants" "My Year of Dicks" "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It" LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM WINNER: "An Irish Goodbye" "Ivalu" "Le Pupille" "Night Ride" "The Red Suitcase" ORIGINAL SCORE WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front" "Babylon" "The Banshees of Inisherin" "Everything Everywhere All at Once" "The Fabelmans" VISUAL EFFECTS WINNER: "Avatar: The Way of Water" "All Quiet on the Western Front" "The Batman" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Top Gun: Maverick" FILM EDITING WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" "The Banshees of Inisherin" "Elvis" "Tár" "Top Gun: Maverick" MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING WINNER: "The Whale" "All Quiet on the Western Front" "The Batman" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Elvis"
Photos: Scenes from the 95th annual Academy Awards
The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Harrison Ford presents the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
M.M. Keeravaani, right, and Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Michelle Yeoh, left, reacts in the audience with excitement as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jamie Lee Curtis, from right, and Ke Huy Quan are seen in the audience. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Brendan Fraser accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jessica Chastain, right, presents Brendan Fraser with the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ke Huy Quan appears in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best director for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Jimmy Kimmel drops onto stage by parachute at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Janelle Monae, left, and Kate Hudson present the award for best sound at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Edward Berger, forward center, accepts the award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" from Germany, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Standing from left are Daniel Bruhl, Malte Grunert, Albrecht Abraham Schuch and Felix Kammerer.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ke Huy Quan, center, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" accepts a kiss from Troy Kotsur, left, and Ariana DeBose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Elizabeth Olsen, left, and Pedro Pascal present the award for best documentary short film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ke Huy Quan, left, and Michelle Yeoh are seen in the audience as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Michelle Yeoh, right, reacts with excitement as Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Diane Warren, left, and Sofia Carson are seen onstage after performing "Applause" from the movie "Tell It Like a Woman" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from "Navalny" accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
James Friend accepts the award for best cinematography for "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
James Friend accepts the award for best cinematography for "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from right are Jonathan Majors, right, and Michael B. Jordan. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ross White, from left, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O'Hara accept the award for best live action short film for "An Irish Goodbye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Halle Bailey speak about "The Little Mermaid" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Stephanie Hsu, front center, and David Byrne perform the song "This is the Life" from "Eveything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Morgan Freeman, left, and Margot Robbie are seen walking onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Annemarie Bradley, from left, Judy Chin and Adrien Morot accept the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "The Whale" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ariana DeBose, from left, and Troy Kotsur, present Ke Huy Quan with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Antonio Banderas, left, and Salma Hayek present the award for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Guillermo del Toro accepts the award for best animated feature film for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Sandra Oh at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Jimmy Kimmel, center, appears onstage during a skit at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
A screen depicting "In Memory of Tony Scott" is seen as Lady Gaga performs the song "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Jimmy Kimmel appears onstage carrying sound equipement at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ernestine Hipper, left, and Christian M. Goldbeck accept the award for best production design for "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Elizabeth Banks, left, and an actor dressed in a costume from her movie "Cocaine Bear" present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Eric Saindon, from left, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the award for best visual effects for "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Rihanna performs "Lift me up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Florence Pugh, left, presents Sarah Polley with the award for best adapted screenplay for "Women Talking" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Sarah Polley accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "Women Talking" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lisa Henson, from left, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Ungar, and Mark Gustafson accept the award for best animated feature film for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!