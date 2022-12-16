Extending the 'Yellowstone' story: James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton headline '1923'

While the first episode of “1923,” the new “Yellowstone” series, takes place in Montana, Africa and points in between, there is a connection beyond creator Taylor Sheridan.

“We can’t give too much away,” says James Badge Dale, who plays John Dutton Sr., the nephew of Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch. But the cast members had two weeks to bond and now feel very connected – no matter where their story takes place.

“We did this cowboy camp that Taylor arranged,” says Marley Shelton, who plays John Dutton Sr.’s wife, Emma. “It was two weeks where the entire cast rode horses together from 9 to 5. We all bonded and created this camaraderie. Even though we don’t all have the same storylines, we all feel very connected.”

Like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who star as Jacob and Cara Dutton, Dale and Shelton were big Sheridan fans. Listen to actors from “1883” and “Yellowstone,” the companion series, and they, too, consider the prolific writer/director/producer their touchstone.

“He’s transforming television,” Shelton says, “and making it all look so effortless.”

To get ready for her time on the prairie, Sheton binged “1883” “and that got me even more excited to tell our story.”

In the new series – which has been kept under wraps since it was announced – Ford is a community leader who tries to bring together ranchers, farm hands, immigrants and natives. Mirren is an immigrant set in her own ways. Dale plays his right-hand man; Shelton is his dutiful wife.

Shelton sees John and Emma Dutton as glue to the story. “There’s an element of that to Emma,” she explains. “She’s a quiet, stoic warrior, but I think she’s deeply invested in her family and the ranch and preserving the traditions of adopting family and making sure that the legacy continues. She’s sort of in service of the Dutton family that way.”

When Jacob Dutton plows through turmoil, Dale is right there beside him. The experience, he says, was more than memorable. “What a cool thing in your life to go ride horses with just legends. It was just fun. I learned a lot. And Harrison taught me a lot and was very kind and humble. He also likes to have a good time while we’re shooting…and that keeps things electric.”

In the first episode, “1923” even ventures to Africa where another family member is battling his own detractors.

That range, Dale says, “is one of the coolest things about this. We get to go watch everyone else’s work and it’s such a big, epic, sweeping story.”

Adds Shelton: “I was surprised how integrated these very different worlds are. They make you care equally about all of them. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before, but it works well.”

In addition to Ford, Mirren, Dale and Shelton, “1923” stars Timothy Dalton, Brandon Sklenar, Jennifer Ehle, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn as characters caught up in Western Expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression. It features characters who started in “1883” and ones who continue in “Yellowstone.” It premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.