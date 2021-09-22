Fendi, Del Core lead Milan fashion's runway return

The bag of the season encircled the shoulder or wrist, with Fendi emblazoned in gold raised lettering on the underside. Larger shoppers featured images of two women, one Black, one white, like a 1970s album cover.

DANIEL DEL CORE’S CLOUDS

German designer Daniel Del Core brought his flair for the dramatic to a couture-inspired collection inspired by a trip to the Costa Rican rainforest.

The collection projected an otherworldly aura, with models making their entrance through a cloudy mist against an azure backdrop, then continuing along a mirrored runway that the designer said was meant to suggest a reclining skyscraper.

“It speaks of the explosion of the nature, of color, very exotic,’’ Del Core said of the second collection of his eponymous brand. For him, the models are nymphs emerging from water with dampened skin. They projected serenity.

Diaphanous, shoulder-baring mini-cocktail dresses had dainty pleated details that gave subtle movement, worn with thigh-high pale pink boots. A longer version featured layers of diagonal ruffles, some left unfinished and trailing behind, worn with chunky flesh-colored booties with sculptural heels. Satiny trousers were worn with a modernist bustier.