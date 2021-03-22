Fox News meteorologist Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

No one knows for sure how Dean’s in-laws caught the virus, and facilities refused to discuss the Newmans.

Dean has explicitly connected her in-law's deaths to Cuomo's nursing home directive. But that's unlikely, given the disease's usual incubation period and when they died. New research says nursing home residents are most at risk from outbreaks that staff or visitors bring inside.

Dean’s disgust with Cuomo remains while a sexual harassment scandal swirls around the governor. Last month during one of his news conferences, she kept a running commentary on Twitter, calling him a “disgrace,” a liar and “a criminal.”

Fox wouldn’t make an executive available to talk about Dean. A spokeswoman notes that Dean is not a news reporter, and is talking about an issue that deeply affected her family.

On. Jan. 30, Dean attacked NBC News on Twitter, saying they had “censored” a friend interviewed on the topic by making her say that New York had failed nursing home families, instead of Cuomo. But a tape of reporter Kristen Dahlgren's interview disproves that notion, and the finished story is critical of Cuomo. Dean said the tape was doctored, but offered no evidence to back that up.

While Dean waves off thoughts of a political future, others don’t.

“The best people who go into politics come at it organically, like people that weren’t running for office their entire life,” McCain said. Dean “has this way of speaking for just average Americans that I find really compelling. I am one of the people behind the scenes that’s been encouraging her to run for office.”

