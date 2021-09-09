France pays emotional tribute to New Wave actor Belmondo

PARIS (AP) — France paid tribute on Thursday to screen legend Jean-Paul Belmondo, whom the French president portrayed as the nation's Everyman in a solemn, touching national homage that drew applause and tears from fans, stars and the actor's family.

The ceremony at the site of Napoleon's final resting place combined military pomp and precision and the emotion of adoring fans. Some 1,000 were allowed inside the immense courtyard of the gold-domed monument, while others watched on a big screen from a lawn outside. Fans would also be able to see the coffin in a special viewing in the evening.

“Jean-Paul Belmondo was part of the family, brother, cousin, uncle, seductive friend, outstanding father ... in whom we all find a bit of our own” families, Macron said in a eulogy.

The star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless” died Monday at 88 years old. His death jolted the country into mourning for the man whose crooked boxer's nose and rakish grin made him one of the country's most recognizable leading men.

The outpouring of grief reflected Belmondo's prominent role in France’s cultural world and in its living rooms, where families gathered around his old films.