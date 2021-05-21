From Gaza to Chile, Biennale asks: How can we live together?

“My family cannot access the farm anymore because it is very close to the border and no one can leave the house. They are running out of the food," which mostly comes from the farm, Qudaih said by phone. “Every time I text them or call them, it could be the last call because things are happening 24/7 there. It is very stressful.”

Not every exhibit in Biennale carries the same immediacy, but the issues driving it are fundamental to shared existence, also with other species.

The event curated by Hashim Sarkis also examines how architecture can address other global issues, ones that helped him formulate the title question well before the pandemic: climate change, political polarization, increasing inequalities and population displacement.

Exhibits look at how climate change and an international presence is affecting Antarctica; illustrate how global warming endangers sea life and how rising seas may be left as hollow spaces without life; and trace the architecture of man-made infrastructure on the outside of a globe, while making a more utopian proposal on the inside of how it might look under a regime of strategic preservation.

The strongest lens for this Biennale, though, is the pandemic.