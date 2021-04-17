Funeral to praise Philip's 'courage' and support for queen

Mourners have been instructed to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the chapel, and not to join in when a four-person choir sings hymns. The queen, who has spent much of the past year isolating with her husband at Windsor Castle, will sit alone.

Since Philip’s death at Windsor eight days ago, many people have come to lay flowers outside the castle, despite official entreaties to stay away because of the coronavirus.

“Mainly we are here for the queen,” said Barbara Lee, who came with her children and grandchildren on Friday. “You know, we feel so sorry for her, the same as we would for our own grandmothers, mothers. It’s a long time to have been with somebody, a whole life, and she must be absolutely devastated."

For decades, Philip was a fixture of British life, renowned for his founding of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards youth program and for a blunt-spoken manner that at times included downright offensive remarks. He lived in his wife’s shadow, but his death has sparked a reflection about his role, and new appreciation from many in Britain.