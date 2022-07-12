 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Game park construction to begin in La Vista

071322-pt-news-council-lavista-p2

Indoor pickleball courts will allow for play year round at Smash Park, which is slated to begin construction in La Vista this August.

 COURTESY SMASH PARK

Construction should start in August on a game park and sports bar near Cabela’s in La Vista.

The La Vista City Council this past week approved a replat and a subdivision agreement on an 11-acre space on Giles Road and Southport Parkway.

One of two projects planned for the area, Smash Park, may be completed by early 2023, said Jeff Lake of the Summit Development Company. The 24,000-square-foot facility features pickleball -- a hybrid, smaller and easier version of tennis -- as its primary draw, with courts for hourly rental.

Smash Park will also have cornhole, shuffleboard, bocce ball, foosball, table and arcade games, plus party rooms, televised sports and pub-style food. Games and courts are located both outdoors and indoors. Other Smash Park facilities operate eight-week-long league play throughout the year for pickleball, cornhole and darts.

071322-pt-news-council-lavista-p1

An aerial view of Des Moines’ Smash Park facility. The park contains indoor and outdoor areas for pickleball, as well as numerous other games.

Smash Park -- which features an adults-only area among the family-friendly activities -- has locations in Des Moines and Pella, Iowa, and another planned in Minneapolis in addition to La Vista.

The other project, a Home2Suites hotel with 150 rooms, is still in the planning stages. Lake said a Georgia-based company is completing other hotels and looks to begin work next year if possible.

