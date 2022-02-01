New York Times buys viral word game Wordle

Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow and Emily Chang discuss the latest Internet fad: Wordle, a five-letter daily word game that has the Internet going crazy, from regular people and celebrities to food chains - even Google and Youtube's Twitter accounts.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times said on Monday that it has bought Wordle, the free online word game that has exploded in popularity and, for some, become a daily obsession.
It listed the purchase price as being in the "low-seven figures," but did not disclose specifics.
The Times, which has popular word games like Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said "at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay."
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner, but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media.
Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints, has millions of daily players, The Times said. It's also become a viral online phenomenon, spurring copycats like "Airportle," where you guess airport abbreviations, and "Queertle," with words for the queer community.
To play Wordle now, you have to visit its website. Simply type in a five-letter word. If any letters turn green, you got the right letter in the right place. Yellow letters mean right letter wrong place and gray letters mean they are not in the word of the day.
Wordle's appeal has been in part due to its simplicity, no bells and whistles or ads or asking for your email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard. Some apps have tried to piggyback on its success, confusing people who downloaded — or even paid for — apps on their phone thinking it's the original Wordle.
10 of the most anticipated video games for 2022
‘Pokemon Legends: Arceus’
Coming Jan. 28 for Nintendo Switch
Pokemon: reborn. Somewhat. In this vast new adventure that promises something akin to an open world as well as changes in battle systems, I’m looking forward to a game that takes some of the approachable lessons of “Pokemon Go” and merges them with the more exploratory nature of modern video games. But changes to the world of Pokemon are not just excitingly overdue, but sure to be hotly debated.
Nintendo
‘OlliOlli World’
Coming Feb. 8 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox
Set in a world called Radlandia that worships skate gods, “OlliOlli World” sounds like a game from another era. Purple waterfalls, green ramps, orange rocks and a bevy of alien-like creatures that look like pieces of candy populate the world. It’s all in the name of reaching a sense of flow, but like in previous “OlliOlli” games, staying on the board takes skill.
Private Division
‘Horizon Forbidden West’
Coming Feb. 18 for PlayStation
Back in 2017, Sony and Guerrilla Games introduced us to Aloy, a female warrior on an existential quest for personal discovery in a far-future America. Dystopia, in the world Aloy explored, rarely looked so appealing, with its mix of robotic enemies and disparate cultures. This sequel promises more outlandish settings in which nature has reclaimed cities — some sunken, some still towering — as Aloy continues to search for the secrets that led to the world being ravaged.
Sony Interactive Entertainment
‘Elden Ring’
Coming Feb. 25 for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows PCs
Arguably the most anticipated game of the year, “Elden Ring” will likely dominate the conversation. The latest work by FromSoftware, known for its painstakingly difficult adventure role-playing games such as “Dark Souls,” “Elden Ring” will broaden the studio’s audience as it features storytelling contributions from “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin. That doesn’t mean this will be an easier game, just one featuring a fuller, more fleshed-out fantasy world.
Bandai Namco Entertainment
‘Endling — Extinction Is Forever’
Expected this spring for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Windows PCs
Play as a mother fox, as she aims to lead her cubs to safety. Traverse a twilight-tinged, barren world that doesn’t look all that different from our own, as humans have wreaked havoc on the planet and stand as the greatest threat to the fox family. It’s a survival game, one inspired by our current climate crisis, but also one that celebrates life. As we survive and hunt and gather supplies for our young cubs, we’ll watch them grow and thrive on our quest to the last safe haven on Earth.
HandyGames
‘Stray’
Expected this summer for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Windows PCs
A cyberpunk-looking mystery with a stray cat at its center, “Stray” is a third-person adventure in which we, yes, play as a cat traversing a neon-obsessed city to solve an ancient mystery, while avoiding robots and creatures. Our only friend is a drone in this world in which robots have vintage computers for heads. The game wants us to embrace being a cat, and that means being stealthy, nimble or just annoying the heck out of others.
Annapurna Interactive
‘Afterlove EP’
Expected this summer for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Windows PCs
Interactive entertainment has proven to be uniquely suited to tackle love and grief, in part because the medium requires players to take on a participatory role. Heartbreak feels more manageable when we’re actively working through it. “Afterlove EP,” set in Jakarta, Indonesia, puts players in the role of a young musician who can’t yet move on from a lost love. The narrative adventure aims to tackle how we dwell and move on, mixing choice-driven storytelling with rhythmic gameplay.
Fellow Traveller
‘Breath of the Wild’ sequel
Expected this year for Nintendo Switch
The as-yet-unnamed sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” already looks striking, with an all-too-brief clip released by Nintendo that showed a simmering fire around a floating castle as it rises into the sky. Little is known about the game, but if pre-release pics are to be believed, protagonist Link takes to the skies. Nintendo has been hinting at a 2022 release date for the sequel to a game widely hailed as a masterpiece that redefined open-world games by emphasizing optional, nonlinear storytelling.
Nintendo
‘Oxenfree II: Lost Signals’
Expected this year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Windows PCs
Game developer Night School Studio has focused its efforts on honing conversation in games, creating a relatively realistic dialogue system in which characters speak, interrupt one another and overlap with each other. The result: games that more closely merge the interactive medium with television. The original “Oxenfree” had a mystical, slightly foreboding tone — think “Goonies,” “Stranger Things.” Its sequel promises another set of mysteries to unravel via radio frequencies.
MWM Interactive
‘We Are OFK’
Expected this year for PlayStation and Windows PCs
“We Are OFK” looks to further merge interactive entertainment and television. An episodic series that will follow a fictional band — the game will serve as a release vehicle for the not-quite-real band — “We Are OFK” invites us to simply hang out in Los Angeles and get wrapped up in the drama of the character’s lives. The game’s slightly dreamy pastel-like look is inviting and friendly, encouraging us to drive conversations and fall in love with digital creations in the same way we do our TV stars.
Team OFK
