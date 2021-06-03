'Good feeling': Ai Weiwei picks Portugal for new show, home

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is putting on the biggest show of his career, and he is doing it in a place he’s fallen in love with: Portugal.

The world-renowned visual artist’s new exhibition, “Rapture,” opens in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Friday.

Ai arrived in Portugal almost two years ago and says he has no plans to return to Germany or England, where he has also lived since leaving China in 2015.

“I have a great feeling” about Portugal, the artist said Thursday. “This is a place I’m staying.”

Ai’s show in São Paulo in 2018 covered twice the area of the Lisbon exhibit but had fewer works on display.

“Rapture” is being presented in a long, low, riverside building that housed Portugal’s national rope factory starting in the 18th century and now hosts temporary art exhibitions. Ai’s show runs until Nov. 28.

The 85 pieces include some of Ai’s iconic works, as well as new ones produced exclusively in Portugal.