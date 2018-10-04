Greek strike to close Acropolis, other key sites on Oct. 11

FILE - In this Monday, July 23, 2018 file photo, tourists take photographs as the ancient Acropolis hill is seen in the background in Athens. A Greek union representing staff at the country’s ancient sites and state-run museums has called a 24-hour strike for Oct. 11. The protest is likely to close the ancient Acropolis in Athens that day along with multiple sites around Greece that are popular with tourists. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

 Thanassis Stavrakis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek union representing staff at the country's ancient sites and state-run museums has called a 24-hour strike for Oct. 11.

The protest is likely to close the ancient Acropolis in Athens that day along with multiple sites around Greece that are popular with tourists.

The union announced the strike Thursday. It accused the Greek government of failing to list publicly-owned properties that have been transferred to a powerful privatization fund created during the country's international bailouts.

The Culture Ministry has disputed allegations made by the union and others that sites of historic and archaeological significance are included in the properties controlled by the fund.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments