Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards did one big thing – it gave a boost to “Green Book,” a film that might have gotten lost in the shuffle before the Oscar nominations.
Winning three – Best Comedy/Musical, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) – it was the night’s biggest winner.
Glenn Close also did herself a lot of good, too, with her acceptance speech for Best Actress/Drama for “The Wife.” Considered an “also likely to be nominated” Oscar hopeful, she now moves to the top of the list and could finally win that elusive trophy. Rami Malek got a nudge as well from his Best Actor/Drama victory for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Considering it was seen as the one to beat, “A Star is Born” didn’t go home with much – Best Song. Lady Gaga won that prize, but the Best Drama award went to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which also should have an easier road to a Best Picture nod.
“Star” will do well, nonetheless, when the Oscar nominations are announced later this month.
Hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (who won for “Killing Eve”), the event wasn’t as entertaining as it has been with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey as emcees. The best moments came from lifetime achievement winners Carol Burnett and Jeff Bridges and folks like Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) and Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”), who were bleeped for apparently going rogue with the four-letter words.
In the television categories, only “The Kominsky Method” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” got more than one.
Impossible to handicap, the Golden Globes often surprise and Sunday’s version was no different.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” upset "The Incredibles 2" as Best Animated Film; Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) had to be seen as an outsider for Best Actor/Drama.
Among the winners:
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical: Christian Bale, “Vice”
Best Actress, Comedy/Musical: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Limited Series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Best TV Comedy: “The Kominsky Method”
Best TV Drama: “The Americans”
Best Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Best Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Best Actress/Comedy, Musical: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best Actor/Comedy, Musical: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Best Actor/Miniseries: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Best Actress/Miniseries: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Best Supporting Actress, TV: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Best Supporting Actor, TV: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Best Score: “First Man”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Roma”