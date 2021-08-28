 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Roya Rahmani, a former Afghan ambassador to the United States; Yasmeen Hassan, global executive director of Equality Now.

——

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

