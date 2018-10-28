Try 1 month for 99¢

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Jeb Johnson, former homeland security secretary; Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of Anti-Defamation League.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Tom Steyer, president of NextGen America; Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director.

"Fox News Sunday" —Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen; Stivers, Lujan.

