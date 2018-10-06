Try 1 month for 99¢

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

———

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

———

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

———

CNN's "State of the Union" — Collins, Hirono; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

———

"Fox News Sunday" — McConnell; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments