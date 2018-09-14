Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr; JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

———

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; FEMA Administrator Brock Long; author Bob Woodward

———

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Long; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

———

CNN's "State of the Union" — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congressional candidate from New York; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

———

"Fox News Sunday" — Tillis; Long; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments