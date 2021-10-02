 Skip to main content
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

