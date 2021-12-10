 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J,; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Fox News Sunday” — de Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

