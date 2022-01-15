 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clyburn; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Clyburn; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican Glenn Youngkin, who is being sworn in Saturday as Virginia's governor; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

