 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
0 Comments
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

——

“Fox News Sunday” — Murthy; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy' host following controversy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News