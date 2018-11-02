Try 1 month for 99¢

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Van Hollen; Gov. Bill Haslam, R-Tenn.; Josh Hawley, Republican nominee for Senate in Missouri; Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; McDaniel.

CNN's "State of the Union" — McDaniel; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman; Abrams.

"Fox News Sunday" — Pompeo; Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Van Hollen.

