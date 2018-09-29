Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

———

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by coverage of Ryder Cup golf.

———

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

———

CNN's "State of the Union" — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Klobuchar.

———

"Fox News Sunday" — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments