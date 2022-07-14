Hard Rock prepares for its 2022 outdoor concert series in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City kicks off its summer outdoor concert series Friday with a performance by country music star Trace Adkins.
The Battery Park concert is the first of a dozen shows currently scheduled through Sept. 18. The outdoor series, which started in 2015, has exploded in popularity since it premiered.
Hard Rock Events Coordinator Missy Rarrat expressed her excitement about the 2022 lineup.
“We started reaching out to artists a year ago,” Rarrat said. “Once we got them booked, I started order catering and other things we need to prepare for their arrival. There are a lot of moving parts.”
Putting together the green room and other amenities for acts began two weeks ago. Back rooms for the acts and their crews are outfitted with couches and a pair of massage chairs. Hard Rock staff put extra effort into making their stop in Sioux City a memorable one.
One Hard Rock crew member, John Vlahoulis, is tasked with helping guide the groups around town.
“We want the artists to leave Sioux City with something to hold on to,” Vlahoulis said. “I’ll take them where they want to go and improve their experience here.”
Rarrat recalled one of her favorite experiences with a band.
“One group that visited collected dirt and rocks from every state they’d been in,” she said. “The only one they were missing was South Dakota, so we were like ‘you know that’s only like a (few) miles away, right?’ So, we drove them up there before their show.”
The crew cites local competition for making the visiting acts feel at home.
“It is a tough market to be in, competing with two bigger cities that are both an hour and a half away,” Rarrat said, referring to Omaha-Council Bluffs and Sioux Falls. “It is a great feeling for these artists to want to stop here on their national tours.”
Hosting big name musical artists such as Willie Nelson, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton over the years is a source of pride for those involved in the series.
“We like to see the smiles that we have brought to Sioux City,” Vlahoulis said.
Despite sustained success, the Hard Rock works to improve the experience every year, Rarrat said. The big change this year has come in the form of food offerings.
“In previous years we have had the Hard Rock food truck at the concerts,” Rarrat said. “But this year we will be having local food trucks, such as Brightside Café, at our shows.”
“It is a great way to get the local community more involved in the concerts,” Vlahoulis added.
Two trucks will be serving food at each concert, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages also will be available at the park.
The capacity for Battery Park shows is roughly 6,500. The majority of the seating is general admission, with the Bud Light Party Tent and Rockstar Lounge available for a higher admission price.
Adkins, who is from Louisiana, has released 13 studio albums over his 26-year career, the most recent being “The Way I Wanna Go,” which was released in 2021. The 60-year-old country singer has been nominated for four Grammys: twice for Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 2008 and 2009, and twice for Best Country Song, also in 2008 and 2009.
Adkins also has a long list of movie and TV appearances, acting in 22 movies and 18 shows.
Friday's show, which also will feature Eddie Montgomery and Dane Louis, starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $42. For more information or purchase tickets, visit https://www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/event/trace-adkins/.