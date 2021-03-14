 Skip to main content
How the Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out
spotlight AP

How the Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to "wait for the facts."

Patience, though, has grown thin. The state's two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the 27 other members of New York's congressional delegation have called for his resignation. In the state legislature, more than 120 lawmakers have called on the Democrat to quit.

Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.

Cuomo has rebuffed calls to resign and staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, who is examining allegations that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched several female aides.

Here's a look at the next steps on a possible road to impeachment:

Villeneuve reported from Albany, New York.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

