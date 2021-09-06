Hundreds wait to pay respects to Greek composer Theodorakis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday outside Athens Cathedral to pay their final respects to Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who is to lie in state in a chapel for three days ahead of his burial on the southern island of Crete.

Theodorakis' body arrived at a chapel with a nearly two-hour delay amid a dispute over burial details. About 500 people, some holding flowers, came to honor a composer who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades.

A dispute over where he will be buried appeared to be resolved over the weekend. His family reportedly lifted objections to him being buried on Crete in accordance with his last wishes.

A court had temporarily halted burial plans pending resolution of the dispute. Greece’s national broadcaster said a final decision on details of the burial is expected Tuesday morning.

Theodorakis died Thursday at 96. His daughter had said he would be buried near Corinth in the village of Vrahati, where he maintained a holiday home.

But a letter Theodorakis had written to the mayor of the town of Chania in Crete in 2013 was made public, in which the composer said he wanted to be buried in the nearby cemetery of Galatas, despite his family’s disagreement.