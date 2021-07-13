In 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France

“Stillwater” could be seen as Hollywood’s version of a Middle America newspaper profile, the kind that gets written a lot during election seasons. But the filmmakers made an effort to get beyond clichés. Before shooting the movie, Damon and McCarthy took a pre-production trip to Oklahoma for, as McCarthy says, “three days in a truck and a lot of barbeque” to get a sense of the region’s character. Both came back with a new understanding.

“It was coming at a time where we were super polarized. My French co-writers used to say: You were so angry when we were writing this,” McCarthy says. “Even when I started going (to Oklahoma) thought: ‘What am I going to get?’ And these guys were just great. When I got back, I was so angry at politicians.”

“The movie has tremendous empathy for Bill, and so do we,” says Damon. “Anytime you play a role, you have to have a deep understanding of why your character does what they do. I really feel like we got that from our time down there. I looked at it like: This is a beautiful life and culture. They live entirely different from (Damon gestures to himself and McCarthy) guys who live in New York and the way I grew up in Boston.”