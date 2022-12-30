Influencer Didi Romero tries to do research on Henry VIII's wives for 'SIX,' but...

Didi Romero thought she’d be able to do extensive research on Katherine Howard before playing the fifth wife of Henry VIII in the musical, “SIX.”

The problem? “Every single piece of evidence they found of her was burned,” Romero says. “She was erased from history. I don’t even know what her birthdate is.”

Howard, who was married less than two years to the king, was beheaded for treason and accused of adultery.

“I will defend her until the end of time because this woman was literally 19 years old when she passed away,” Romero says. “It’s not her fault.”

Didi Romero Didi Romero stars in the touring production of "SIX" as one of the six wives of Henry VIII.

Squaring offIn the Tony-winning musical, the six wives (thus, “SIX”) battle to determine who suffered the most being married to Henry. Through solos and group numbers they make their case.

Romero gets one of the most recognizable songs in the show — “All You Wanna Do” — a pop anthem that’s also the longest in the show.

“I know for a fact my song isn’t my favorite,” Romero says. “But I know that my song is kind of like a roller coaster of the show because it flips the story completely. It’s the part where everyone is like, ‘OK, what are we doing?’”

Like contemporary pop divas (think: Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Adele and Britney Spears), the six sample a variety of styles and back them up with extensive choreography. Romero’s inspiration: Ariana Grande, right down to the ponytail which, she says, is quite heavy.

The short skirt, she says, is very stiff — not unlike a cone put around a dog’s neck following surgery.

“In the beginning, it was weird,” Romero says of the costume. “But we got used to it. Now, if we’re not in it or the high-heeled shoes, it doesn’t seem quite right.”

Sometimes, however, those oh-so-high shoes are traded out for flats if the actresses have sore knees or injuries. Even when they’re not singing or dancing, the costumes can be challenging. Luckily, they get breaks when the others have the spotlight.

“We support each other so much,” Romero says. “We try to give all of our energy to the person who’s singing. And that’s what the show is about…supporting each other.”

Six The six wives of Henry VIII get into a sing-off in the touring production of "SIX" to determine who had it the worst.

School projectWritten by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss while students at Cambridge University, “SIX” was first staged at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It sold out and was invited back for a second year. That led to a tour, a run in London’s West End and, most recently, a premiere on Broadway. Romero’s agent suggested she audition for it but “I didn’t see myself in those heels. It’s a very demanding show, but I sent the self-tape anyway.”

As one callback led to another, she was shocked. “I couldn’t believe it…I was very worried.”

“SIX,” however, represented a shift for Romero, who made a name for herself as an influencer.

“I just did that as a hobby,” the Puerto Rico native says. “But great things came with that part-time job.” Even better? “SIX” is “a very social-media friendly show. It’s young and fresh and new, so the queendom is loving the social media.”

SIX Performed like a rock concert "SIX" lets the wives of Henry VIII state their case regarding their situations.

Life as an influencerThe “hobby,” she says, was just an outgrowth of her interest in YouTube. “I would spend hours and hours just watching people do makeup tutorials. I loved telling stories, too, so I decided to try it. People seemed to like it.” Currently, she has more than 587,000 followers on TikTok, 600,000 on Instagram.

Romero’s exposure helped her land other roles (including Nina in “In the Heights”) and establish a career in the theater. Casting directors, she says, like to see another side of the people who send in audition tapes. “Social media is a really useful tool.”

Now, because “SIX” encourages audience interaction, there’s also a chance to see how well Romero and her co-stars are able to work a crowd.

“We get a different audience every single day,” she says. “Sometimes we get people who are extremely hip, sometimes we get people who are closed off.”

Able to read the crowd, the six (and their all-female band) get to have as much fun as the audience.

“Like everybody, sometimes you go to work and it’s like, ‘Here we go again.’ But this show is so much fun…it’s a privilege.”