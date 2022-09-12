iOS 16 is out now, How to watch the Emmys, and more trending news

Here's a bit of trending news for today, Sept. 12:
iOS 16
Apple on Monday released its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that allow users to personalize their iPhone lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.
Among the most anticipated changes is the ability to edit and unsend recently sent iMessages, or mark the messages as unread if users want to revisit them later. Recipients will receive an alert that the original message was edited or deleted, and it only works if both parties are running iOS 16. Apple previously said this was among the most requested features among users.
But perhaps the biggest change is the interactive lock screen. It now features custom fonts, new photo effects, personalized wallpapers and widgets that add information at a glance.
Emmys 2022
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best television shows and performances of they year, will be presented Monday.
Kenan Thompson will take center stage as this year's host, live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. This is Thompson's first time hosting the Emmys but he has been nominated six times.
"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."
Queen Elizabeth children
King Charles III and his siblings have stood in silent vigil around their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward lowered their heads as they stood at four sides of the oak coffin. They stood for about 10 minutes alongside four members of the Royal Company of Archers, who stood guard armed with arrows and quivers.
As they performed the traditional vigil, a procession of members of the public lined up to view the queen’s coffin and filed past. Some bowed as they passed the king, while others walked solemnly by with their heads lowered.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Sept. 12
As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to St. Giles' Cathedral. There, a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Crowds lined the street for the solemn procession, just as they did a day earlier when the queen's coffin was slowly driven down from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public in Scotland can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at 96.
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S. It's the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order launching the initiative and later in Boston will address how biotech can help fight cancer during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies. A senior administration official says the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.
Americans are remembering 9/11 with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries gathered Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. President Joe Biden told the Pentagon gathering that the U.S. would continue working to root out terrorists. First lady Jill Biden spoke in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the ceremony in New York, where politicians are not allowed to speak. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.
Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. Cal Fire says the Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment. More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties are under threat and some 11,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Southeast of Los Angeles, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire after sweltering heat last week.
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it liberated one village after another amid a claim that in one region it had pushed the invaders back right up to the borders they came from. Kyiv authorities said that electric power and water supplies have been restored to some 80 percent in the embattled Kharkiv region after Sunday’s attacks by Russia on power stations and other infrastructure that knocked out electricity in many place across Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that its troops had liberated more than 20 settlements within the last day.
The Emmy Awards have kicked off with an upbeat musical homage to television, with dancers, musicians and host Kenan Thompson performing while re-interpreted show theme songs played. Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The night's first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick.” Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy. The Emmys are airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
A prosecutor has described R. Kelly as a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors. Addressing jurors during closing arguments Monday Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing trial, Elizabeth Pozolo says one of his accusers said he took advantage of her youth. She says: "He repeatedly abused her. He performed degrading acts upon her for his own sick pleasure.” She says the Kelly and his co-defendants recovered child pornography videos and hid evidence before Kelly’s 2008 trial, at which he was acquitted. The prosecutor says they covered up the fact that “R. Kelly … the R&B superstar … is actually a sexual predator.”
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tom Brady and Mike Evans connected on a punctuating touchdown, Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Cowboys 19-3 Sunday night while Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott departed with a hand injury.
Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. Alcaraz is a Spaniard who was appearing in his eighth major tournament and second at Flushing Meadows. He only briefly showed any signs of fatigue Sunday after having to get through three consecutive five-setters to reach the title match. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.
Bubba Wallace won his second career NASCAR Cup Series race and denied the playoff field of an automatic spot in the next round for the second straight week when he held off championship contenders Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell to win at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin finished second behind the car he owns along with Michael Jordan. Bell finished third and Alex Bowman fourth with playoff outsider Martin Truex Jr. in fifth. William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez are all in the playoff hunt and rounded out the top 10.