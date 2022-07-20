Ivana Trump's funeral, trailers for new shows that are causing a buzz, and more trending topics

Here's some of the nation's most-searched topics for July 20:

Ivana Trump's funeral

Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, is being mourned Wednesday in New York.

Mourners are gathering at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church to remember the noted socialite. Former President Trump entered the church through a side entrance, and their children and their partners -- Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle; Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner; and Eric and Lara Trump -- are in attendance.

Ivana Trump's three children, as well as Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime friend of Trump, will give eulogies, a source familiar with the service told CNN.

Read more about the ceremony here:

"Halloween Ends"

The first trailer for "Halloween Ends" is here.

The movie is the third and final installment in the "Halloween" sequel-trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis' resumes her character Laurie Strode from 1978 original and once again faces off with villain Michael Myers, telling him "Come on, let's go," before they end up in a physical battle.

Curtis shared photos from her last day on set back in February, calling it "bittersweet."

The new movie follows 2018's "Halloween" and 2021's "Halloween Kills," but is said to be a departure in many ways.

Find out more about it here:

"House of the Dragon"

Fire will reign when the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, comes roaring onto screens this August.

In anticipation of the prequel’s arrival, HBO is unveiling the official trailer which features plenty of dragons and political turmoil among the Targaryens and their subjects. Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The trailer offers a peek into the volatile world of Westeros where King Viserys (Paddy Considine) sits on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing. When considering his heir to the throne, King Viserys looks to eldest child Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played as a child by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D’Arcy). But a woman in charge raises mixed reactions as some pull for Viserys’ brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Get more info on the series here:

***

Get more on today's trending topics here:

Maryland elections

National Hot Dog Day

Mega Millions