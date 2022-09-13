Jean-Luc Godard dies, Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy gag doesn't land well, and more trending news

Here's a look at some of today's trending news for Sept. 13:

Jean-Luc Godard

French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard -- a key figure in the Nouvelle Vague, the filmmaking movement that revolutionized cinema in the late 1950s and 60s -- has died aged 91, French media is reporting.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a tribute to the director on Tuesday, writing the country has lost a "national treasure."

"It was like an apparition in French cinema," Macron tweeted. "Then he became one of its masters. Jean-Luc Godard, the most iconoclastic of New Wave directors, had invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We lose a national treasure, a genius outlook."

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel might have thought playing dead at the 74th Emmy Awards was funny, but Twitter is not laughing.

On Monday, the late-night TV host pretended to be a dead body, dragged onstage by actor Will Arnett, to present the Emmy Award for comedy writing. But when “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson went up to accept her first-ever Emmy, she had unexpected — and unwelcome — company lying at her feet.

Brunson played along with the gag, saying, “Jimmy, wake up, I won.” She even asked him to hold her phone, and he obliged with a thumbs-up — but then stayed on the floor. Brunson thanked him at the end of her speech.

Bayern vs Barcelona

It doesn't seem to matter which shirt Robert Lewandowski is wearing — Bayern Munich just keeps getting the better of Barcelona either way.

Bayern extended its recent dominance over the Spanish giant with a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday to show it can cope quite well without Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona in the offseason.

It started out as a friendly homecoming as Lewandowski walked down the familiar steps of the Allianz Arena players' tunnel before kickoff, hugging every one of his former teammates along the way.

