Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, COVID 'in rear view mirror'
spotlight AP

People Jeff Bridges

File-This Sept. 22, 2018, file photo shows cast member Jeff Bridges arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Times at the El Royale" at TCL Chinese Theatre.

 Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Jeff Bridges gives update on his health

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is "in the rear view mirror."

The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he is sharing only now, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

"Covid kicked my a-- pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated & feeling much better now," he wrote.

Keep scrolling for photos from the career of Jeff Bridges

Bridges said Geston spent five days in the hospital, but he was stuck in a hospital bed for five weeks and was even "getting close to the Pearly Gates" at one point because his immune system was shot. Recovery was difficult, he said — until recently, he's needed oxygen support just to walk around. But with the help of an excellent medical team, he was finally able to walk his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle and dance with her at her wedding to "a wonderful guy, Justin Shane."

Bridges, 71, posted a video of the father-daughter dance, as well as a trailer for "The Old Man," a television series he's starring in and executive-producing. The FX series had been scheduled to premiere this year, before cancer and COVID-19 got in the way. "I'm excited to get back to work," he wrote.

