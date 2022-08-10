Jennette McCurdy tells all in her memoir, CPI shows easing inflation, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 10:

Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy is well-aware the title of her new book, “I'm Glad My Mom Died," (Simon & Schuster) is attention-grabbing. She also readily admits that she means every word. “It's something that I mean sincerely, I'm not saying it to be flippant."

McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” with Miranda Cosgrove and its spin-off “ Sam & Cat ” opposite Ariana Grande, hopes readers will understand why she makes such a bold statement,

“I hope that readers feel that by the end of it, 'this makes sense.’”

CPI

Prices rose more slowly in the Northeast in July than the rest of the nation, helped by slowing housing costs, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday.

The Labor Department reported the consumer-price index rose 8.5% in July from the same month a year ago, down from 9.1% in June, which marked the fastest inflationary pace since November 1981.

In the Northeast, prices rose 7.3% in July, or 1.2 percentage points less than the rest of the country. Price changes varied among different items.

The CPI measures what consumers pay for goods and services.

Nebraska teen and mom

A Nebraska mother and her 18-year-old daughter are facing multiple charges in a case that involved police obtaining Facebook messages between the two that authorities allege show evidence of an illegal self-managed medication abortion, as well as a plan to hide the remains.

Norfolk police began investigating Celeste Burgess and her mother, Jessica Burgess, in late April following concerns Celeste had prematurely delivered a stillborn fetus, according to court documents. After the two were initially charged, law enforcement continued to investigate and obtained Facebook messages between Celeste and Jessica that appear to make reference to abortion pills and burning "the evidence," according to a copy of the conversation — which is now being used in the case — contained in court filings.

