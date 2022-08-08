John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Kanye West reacts to Kim and Pete's breakup, and more trending news

Take a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 8: John Travolta
Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."
Newton-John and Travolta gained international fame when in 1978 when they starred as bad boy Danny and sweet Sandy in the movie musical "Grease."
Just a few years ago, the pair revisited their roles for one special night in West Palm Beach, Florida when they attended a sing-along of the movie and a Q&A session at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.
Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned from the Big 12 school after reading aloud a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session.
Last week, Gundy said one of his players was "distracted" during the film session, so the coach picked up the player's iPad and read aloud what he saw on the tablet. According to Gundy, what he saw on the screen had nothing to do with football.
He did not disclose what the word was.
"One particular word that I should never -- under any circumstance -- have uttered was displayed on that screen," Gundy wrote on his Twitter account Sunday.
Kim Kardashian reportedly ended her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson over his 'immaturity'
Kanye West showed no mercy after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
The rapper on Monday shared an Instagram photo of a fake newspaper headline reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”
The post came three days after reports surfaced that Kardashian and Davidson were done after nine months of dating.
West, who was married to Kardashian from 2014 until their split in 2021, publicly took issue with the reality star’s relationship with the comedian Davidson.
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta through the years
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 15: Olivia Newton-John (L) and John Travolta attend the "Grease" 40th anniversary screening at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John, left, and John Travolta pose for photographs during arrivals to the
Australia.com Black Tie Gala, at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Ann Johansson)
John Travolta gives Olivia Newton-John a hug after she accepted the "Lifetime Achievement" award during The Penfolds Icon Gala Dinner at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles Saturday, January 14, 2006. The event brings together and honors Australians who have made significant international contributions across various industries. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc)
FILE - John Travolta, left, and Olivia Newton-John arrive at the The Penfolds Icon Gala Dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2006. Travolta, who starred with Newton-John in "Grease," presented Newton-John with the "Lifetime Achievement award. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million albums, died Monday at her southern California ranch, John Easterling, her husband, wrote on Instagram and Facebook. She was 73. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)
- Director: John Herzfeld
- Stacker score: 28.8
- Metascore: 5
- IMDb user rating: 4.8
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Former “Grease” co-stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited for this fantasy-based rom-com. They play a pair of amateur criminals whose budding relationship could save the entire species from God’s wrath. The chills are definitely not multiplying, though one does sense a loss of control.
- Inflation-adjusted lifetime domestic gross: $722.4 million
- Estimated tickets sold: 77.1 million
The highest-grossing musical of the 20th century features unforgettable songs and a surprising range of adult themes. Its adjoining soundtrack was likewise a smash hit, with more than 8 million copies sold. In the film, greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and good girl Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) try to keep their summer love alive.
Highest rank on Billboard 200: #1 Date of soundtrack peak: July 29, 1978 One of the most celebrated soundtracks of all-time, “Grease (The Original Soundtrack from The Motion Picture)” opens with a title song from Frankie Valli, then cruises through a string of timeless hits. Performing on a number of tracks are the film’s two stars: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, belting out classics like “Summer Nights,” “You're The One That I Want,” “Greased Lightnin,'” and more.
Expectations were miniscule when the John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John starrer was released in 1978. Based on a Broadway musical, the film about greaser Danny and goody-two-shoes Sandy went on to become the highest grossing musical of the 20th century, though it cost Paramount a measly $6 million to make.
It turns out “Grease” was more than a hit movie. To many actors who went on to find their own fame, it was an inspiration.
— By Luaine Lee of Tribune News Service
This image released by the Library of Congress shows Olivia Newton John, left, and John Travolta in a scene from the 1978 film "Grease." The film was added to the National Film Registry.
