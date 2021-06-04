Johnny Gilbert, the voice of 'Jeopardy!', keeps going at 92

A club on the outskirts of town was looking for an emcee, the manager told Gilbert, who had to admit he was unfamiliar with the term. Master of ceremonies, explained the manager, who was undaunted when Gilbert said he had no experience.

"He taught me how to introduce people on the stage and take them off the stage," he recalled. He got the job and the opportunity to sing with the club band, a gig that lasted for about six weeks and set the pattern for his fledgling career.

It was America in the 1950s, dotted with nightclubs and supper clubs, and Gilbert made the most of the opportunities. He started in the South and worked "my way all across the country," he said.

The draft interrupted his career but not his stage work: Gilbert's talent was noticed and he was assigned to a U.S. Army special services entertainment unit in Germany.

He was back on the nightclub circuit post-service when an agent suggested to a delighted Gilbert that he give television a try. He started in New York with game shows including "Music Bingo," then moved to LA to host "Beat the Odds" and back again to New York as work dictated.