Johnny Weir is almost perfect; Jesse Metcalfe exits after 'DWTS' '80s night

The ‘80s weren’t as sluggish as they seemed on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Filled with more tangos and jazz dances than a kids’ recital, the show hardly had the era’s force and drive.
When “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped out with her tango, it was practically in another league and, yeah, she got a 27.
The other tangoers – Vernon Davis and Jesse Metcalfe – didn’t stand a chance. Burdened by bad wigs, they clunked across the dance floor and got two of the night’s lowest scores.
When it came time to sending someone home, it wasn’t surprising to see the judges knock out Metcalfe.
Because Davis was also in the bottom two, it’s just a matter of time.
On a more positive note, skater Johnny Weir did a contemporary dance to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Using plenty of the style he honed on an ice rink, he got a 29, one point shy of perfection.
That pushed him to the competition’s top third but, again, you can’t discount Nev Schulman and Justina Machado, two consistent dancers.
During his rehearsal package, Schulman revealed he was among the first diagnosed with ADHD. To help, he was enrolled in dance and studied with Jacques D’Amboise. Monday, he did a fine quickstep and rocked the night’s best wig. He wound up with a 26. Schulman also had the benefit of a “cheer” track. Never mind there was no one in the ballroom. It sounded like the place was packed.
Machado, who started the night with a jazz routine to “Flashdance’s” “Maniac,” wasn’t afraid to get a shower at the end of her song. She earned a safe 24 but doesn’t look like she’s in any danger of circling the drain.
Besides Davis, the bottom likely includes Chrishell Stause, the “Selling Sunset” star who relies a lot on smile power. She did a SLOW cha cha to “New Kids on the Block” and got the dreaded 19.
Host Tyra Banks continued her fashion show and didn’t look as bad as she has on earlier editions. She tried to explain last week’s voting screwup, then moved on to a checklist of ‘80s hallmarks. Plenty were missed but it gave the dancers a chance to wear goofy clothes and salute Madonna, Bon Jovi and Tears for Fears. Do you suppose the ‘90s will follow in a few weeks?
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!