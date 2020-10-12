Johnny Weir is almost perfect; Jesse Metcalfe exits after 'DWTS' '80s night

The ‘80s weren’t as sluggish as they seemed on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Filled with more tangos and jazz dances than a kids’ recital, the show hardly had the era’s force and drive.

When “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped out with her tango, it was practically in another league and, yeah, she got a 27.

The other tangoers – Vernon Davis and Jesse Metcalfe – didn’t stand a chance. Burdened by bad wigs, they clunked across the dance floor and got two of the night’s lowest scores.

When it came time to sending someone home, it wasn’t surprising to see the judges knock out Metcalfe.

Because Davis was also in the bottom two, it’s just a matter of time.

On a more positive note, skater Johnny Weir did a contemporary dance to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Using plenty of the style he honed on an ice rink, he got a 29, one point shy of perfection.

That pushed him to the competition’s top third but, again, you can’t discount Nev Schulman and Justina Machado, two consistent dancers.