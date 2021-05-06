Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

"He has shown the court he has a history dating back 20 years that shows a sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall said.

Comstock said that, during his release, Duggar could have contact with his children only with his wife present. But the judge said Duggar could not be around any other minors, including other family members.

Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child pornography files were being shared by a computer investigators traced to Duggar. A federal Homeland Security agent testified pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Agent Gerald Faulkner said multiple child pornography files were found on the computer and that more than 200 images had been found on the computer that had been deleted.

Faulkner said the images downloaded were among "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."