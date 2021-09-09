Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter

Sheindlin, a former New York judge, was also said to be unhappy with CBS for giving priority time slots to Drew Barrymore's new show at the expense of “Hot Bench,” another court show that Sheindlin created, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“We had a nice marriage,” Sheindlin told the Journal earlier this year. “It's going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”

Two of her longtime producers, Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben, will join her on “Judy Justice.”

“Judge Judy” viewers have been conditioned through the years to seeing reruns, said Bill Carroll, a veteran analyst of the syndication market. Some stations would run back-to-back episodes, one new and one rerun, he said.

The show's look and format was kept so consistent through the years that to many viewers it is timeless, Carroll said.

“If you were to say to most viewers that these are not new shows, they would say, ‘Oh, really?’” he said. They're almost certain to surpass “Judy Justice” in viewership although, to be fair, streaming audiences are smaller than most TV shows, he said.