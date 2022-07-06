Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors found a 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The Los Angeles County jury also found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter instead of two attempted murder counts as prosecutors had sought for two other men who were hit by gunfire at the scene.

Holder, wearing a blue suit and face mask, stood up in the small court room next to his lawyer as the verdict was read. He had no visible reaction.

Jurors deliberated for about six hours over two days before reaching the verdict.

The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic.

