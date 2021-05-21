K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single 'Butter'

SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS on Friday released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer.

BTS — composed of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil the synth-heavy dance pop track.

“As you can see from the title, it’s a lighthearted song,” said Jimin, adding that the song will “melt listeners’ hearts like butter."

The music video of “Butter” racked up over 17 million views on Youtube in less than an hour upon its release. The song also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple countries, including the United States.

“Butter” is the band’s second English-language single after “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group last year.

The band’s leader, RM, co-wrote the lyrics for “Butter” with a range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi and Stephen Kirk.